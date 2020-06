Air France week of 14JUN20 European network

Air France in the second half of June 2020 gradually resumes additional European routes, including service to/from Lyon. The following planned operation is for the week of 14JUN20, based on OAG schedules listing as of 14JUN20. Note the airline has filed additional changes, therefore operational frequency listed below may be different from actual operation.



Lyon – Biarritz 2 weekly

Lyon – Bordeaux 3 weekly

Lyon – Brest 2 weekly

Lyon – Caen 2 weekly

Lyon – Lille 2 weekly

Lyon – Nantes 5 weekly

Lyon – Nice 2 weekly

Lyon – Rennes 2 weekly

Lyon – Toulouse 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Ajaccio 11 weekly

Paris CDG – Amsterdam 14 weekly

Paris CDG – Athens 9 weekly

Paris CDG – Barcelona 9 weekly

Paris CDG – Bari 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Bastia 14 weekly

Paris CDG – Bergen 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Biarritz 10 weekly

Paris CDG – Birmingham 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Bologna 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Bordeaux 10 weekly

Paris CDG – Brest 9 weekly

Paris CDG – Bucharest 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Budapest 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Calvi 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Clermont-Ferrand 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Copenhagen 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Dublin 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Dusseldorf 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Edinburgh 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Figari 9 weekly

Paris CDG – Florence 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Frankfurt 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Geneva 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Hamburg 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Hannover 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Lisbon 14 weekly

Paris CDG – London Heathrow 10 weekly

Paris CDG – Lyon 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Madrid 12 weekly

Paris CDG – Manchester 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Marseille 36 weekly

Paris CDG – Milan Mapensa 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Montpellier 13 weekly

Paris CDG – Munich 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Nantes 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Naples 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Newcastle 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Nice 45 weekly

Paris CDG – Oslo 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Pau 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Perpignan 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Porto 5 weekly

Paris CDG – Prague 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Rome 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Stockholm 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Toulon 8 weekly

Paris CDG – Toulouse 33 weekly

Paris CDG – Venice 6 weekly

Paris CDG – Vienna 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Warsaw 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Zurich 1 weekly