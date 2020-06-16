HK Express July 2020 operations as of 15JUN20

HK Express last week announced extended scheduled service suspension, now scheduled until 11JUL20. Upon service resumption on 12JUL20, the airline will initially operate 2 routes for the month of July 2020. Planned operation as of 15JUN20 as follows.
Hong Kong – Ningbo eff 12JUL20 2 weekly A320
UO226 HKG1940 – 2200NGB 320 47
UO227 NGB0855 – 1115HKG 320 15
Hong Kong – Taichung eff 12JUL20 2 weekly A320
UO192 HKG1810 – 1955RMQ 320 47
UO193 RMQ2030 – 2210HKG 320 47
Additional changes remain possible in the next few weeks.
