TAP Air Portugal W20 Lisbon – New York JFK aircraft changes as of 15JUN20

TAP Air Portugal in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Lisbon – New York JFK service, including operational aircraft changes. The Star Alliance carrier plans to resume this route on 25OCT20*, with A321neo operating 5 weekly, A330-900neo 2 weekly. The airline previously filed daily A330-900neo aircraft.

TP209 LIS1700 – 2005JFK 339 26

TP209 LIS1700 – 2005JFK 32Q x26



TP210 JFK2200 – 0930+1LIS 339 26

TP210 JFK2200 – 0930+1LIS 32Q x26



* TAP’s schedule currently displays 1 daily flight in September, however reservation is not available.