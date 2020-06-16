WestJet outlines July 2020 International operations

WestJet on Monday (15JUN20) extended interim schedule into the first week of August 2020. For International service, the airline’s planned operation for the period of 29JUN20 – 04AUG20 as follows.



Additional changes remain likely.



Calgary – Atlanta eff 29JUN20 1 daily

Calgary – Las Vegas eff 29JUN20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 05JUL20)

Calgary – Los Angeles eff 29JUN20 1 daily (4 weekly from 05JUL20)

Toronto – Cancun eff 29JUN20 1 weekly

Toronto – Las Vegas eff 05JUL20 2 weekly

Toronto – New York LaGuardia eff 29JUN20 6 weekly

Toronto – Orlando eff 29JUN20 1 weekly

Vancouver – Las Vegas eff 05JUL20 2 weekly

Vancouver – Los Angeles eff 29JUN20 1 daily (4 weekly from 05JUL20)