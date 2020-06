AeroMexico July 2020 International operations as of 12JUN20

AeroMexico in July 2020 continues to maintain interim schedule, including International service. As of 12JUN20, planned International service from 01JUL20 to 31JUL20 as follows. Operation remains subject to change, as well as passenger traffic rights may see variation, due to ongoing travel restrictions.



Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 737-800

Guadalajara – Fresno 1 daily 737-800

Guadalajara – Los Angeles 1 daily 737-800

Guadalajara – Sacramento 1 daily 737-800

Mexico City – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Austin 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – Barcelona 3 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Guatemala City 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – Houston 6 weekly E190

Mexico City – Lima 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Los Angeles 9 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Madrid 1 daily 787-9

Mexico City – Miami 4 weekly E190

Mexico City – Montreal 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – New York JFK 9 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Orlando 4 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Quito 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – San Antonio 4 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Jose (Costa Rica) 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Pedro Sula 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Salvador 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – Santo Domingo 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 07JUL20 3 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Seattle 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Toronto 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Vancouver 4 weekly 737-800