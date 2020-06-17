Air New Zealand from late-June 2020 plans to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially scheduled 1 weekly Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong route. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to operate this route from 22JUN20.
Travel restrictions remain in effect despite service resumption.
NZ289 AKL2300 – 0715+1PVG 789 1
NZ288 PVG145 – 0545+1AKL 789 3
Air New Zealand resumes Shanghai service from late-June 2020
