Iberia July 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 16JUN20

oneWorld member Iberia recently filed preliminary long-haul operation for the month of July 2020, as the airline gradually restores regular operation. As of 16JUN20, planned long-haul service in July 2020 includes the following.



Further changes remain likely due to various travel restrictions.



Madrid – Bogota 2 weekly A340-600

Madrid – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Madrid – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 16JUL20)

Madrid – Havana 1 weekly A330

Madrid – New York JFK 2 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 18JUL20)

Madrid – Lima 2 weekly A340-600

Madrid – Mexico City 3 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 20JUL20)

Madrid – Miami 2 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 15JUL20)

Madrid – Montevideo 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly from 22JUL20)

Madrid – Panama City 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly from 20JUL20)

Madrid – Quito 3 weekly A340-600

Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) 1 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 17JUL20)

Madrid – Santiago de Chile 2 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 14JUL20)

Madrid – Santo Domingo 3 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 21JUL20)