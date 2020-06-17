United adds domestic 767 Los Angeles routes from June 2020

United Airlines from June 2020 is adding Boeing 767-300ER aircraft service on selected Trans-Continental route from Los Angeles, including Newark and Washington. Planned operation as follows.
Los Angeles – Newark 04JUN20 – 02AUG20 767-300ER operates 1 of 3 daily (overall service is 4 daily from 06JUL20 to 02AUG20)
UA1165 LAX2245 – 0700+1EWR 763 D
UA1871 EWR1830 – 2132LAX 763 D
Los Angeles – Washington Dulles 05JUN20 – 05JUL20 767-300ER operates 1 daily
UA1521 LAX0845 – 1647IAD 763 D
UA719 IAD1815 – 2057LAX 763 D
