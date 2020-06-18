US-Bangla Airlines June 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

US-Bangla Airlines earlier this month resumed regular flights on domestic routes, where the airline operates 16 daily round-trip flights on 4 routes.

Dhaka – Chittagong 5 daily
Dhaka – Jashore eff 11JUN20 4 daily (5 daily from 13JUN20)
Dhaka – Saidpur 4 daily
Dhaka – Sylhet 2 daily

The airline in the past few weeks has been operating Dhaka – Guangzhou 1 weekly flight, its sole scheduled passenger flight. This 1 weekly flight is being maintained in June 2020.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.