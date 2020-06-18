US-Bangla Airlines June 2020 operations

US-Bangla Airlines earlier this month resumed regular flights on domestic routes, where the airline operates 16 daily round-trip flights on 4 routes.



Dhaka – Chittagong 5 daily

Dhaka – Jashore eff 11JUN20 4 daily (5 daily from 13JUN20)

Dhaka – Saidpur 4 daily

Dhaka – Sylhet 2 daily



The airline in the past few weeks has been operating Dhaka – Guangzhou 1 weekly flight, its sole scheduled passenger flight. This 1 weekly flight is being maintained in June 2020.