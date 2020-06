Nok Air July 2020 operatons as of 17JUN20

Nok Air has outlined planned operation for the month of July 2020, as the airline increases operation on selected domestic routes, based on comparison with June schedule. Planned operation as of 17JUN20 as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Buriram 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai 35 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Rai 18 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chumphon 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai 35 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Khon Kaen 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Lampang 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Loei 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Mae Sot 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Si Thammarat 35 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phitsanulok 28 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phrae 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phuket 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ranong 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sakon Nakhon 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Surat Thani 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Trang 11 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ubon Ratchathani 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Udon Thani weekly

Chiang Mai – Ubon Ratchathani 4 weekly

Chiang Mai – Udon Than 7 weekly



International service remains cancelled in July.