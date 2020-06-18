Bangkok Airways July 2020 operations as of 17JUN20

Bangkok Airways in the last few weeks filed additional changes to its summer 2020 operation. Based on the airline’s announcement on 01JUN20, the airline’s service resumption to Sukhothai was delayed to 06JUN20, while Phuket service resumption delayed to 01JUL20. Revised summer schedule from 01JUL20 to 24OCT20, as of 17JUN20, as follows.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai 2 daily

Bangkok – Koh Samui 5 daily

Bangkok – Lampang 1 daily

Bangkok – Phuket 2 daily

Bangkok – Sukhothai 1 daily

Phuket – Koh Samui 1 daily