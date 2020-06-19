LOT Polish Airlines resumes additional domestic routes in late-June 2020

LOT Polish Airlines in late-June 2020 plans to resume 2 domestic routes, operated by Embraer E175 aircraft. Schedule for the remainder of June as follows.
Gdansk – Rzeszow eff 20JUN20 1 weekly E175
LO3515 GDN1350 – 1510RZE E75 20JUN20
LO3515 GDN1320 – 1440RZE E75 27JUN20
LO3516 RZE1605 – 1730GDN E75 20JUN20
LO3516 RZE1540 – 1705GDN E75 27JUN20
Krakow – Olsztyn-Mazury eff 22JUN20 3 weekly E175
LO3507 KRK1330 – 1440SZY E75 135
LO3508 SZY1540 – 1645KRK E75 135
