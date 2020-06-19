Air Dolomiti 15JUN – 05JUL20 European operations

By Jim Liu

Air Dolomiti this week resumed International service, as the airline filed interim schedule until 05JUL20. From 15JUN20 to 05JUL20, the airline plans to operate following routes.

Frankfurt – Florence eff 01JUL20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Turin eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)
Frankfurt – Verona eff 15JUN20 4 weekly
Munich – Bari eff 01JUL20 1 weekly
Munich – Bologna eff 01JUL20 7 weekly
Munich – Florence eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (11 weekly from 01JUL20)
Munich – Olbia eff 01JUL20 4 weekly
Munich – Turin eff 15JUN20 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)
Munich – Venice eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (10 weekly from 01JUL20)

Separately, the airline today (19JUN20) will introduce Florence – Bari route, with Embraer E195 aircraft operating 4 weekly flights.
EN1213 FLR1155 – 1310BRI E95 x236
EN1214 BRI1350 – 1505FLR E95 x236