Air Dolomiti 15JUN – 05JUL20 European operations

Air Dolomiti this week resumed International service, as the airline filed interim schedule until 05JUL20. From 15JUN20 to 05JUL20, the airline plans to operate following routes.



Frankfurt – Florence eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Turin eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Frankfurt – Verona eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Munich – Bari eff 01JUL20 1 weekly

Munich – Bologna eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Munich – Florence eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (11 weekly from 01JUL20)

Munich – Olbia eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Munich – Turin eff 15JUN20 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Munich – Venice eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (10 weekly from 01JUL20)



Separately, the airline today (19JUN20) will introduce Florence – Bari route, with Embraer E195 aircraft operating 4 weekly flights.

EN1213 FLR1155 – 1310BRI E95 x236

EN1214 BRI1350 – 1505FLR E95 x236