Eurowings closes Phoenix reservations until late-Oct 2020

Eurowings and Lufthansa in recent weeks filed inventory changes for Frankfurt – Phoenix route. Planned service launch from 02AUG20, is now further postponed to 25OCT20. Reservation for the period of 02AUG20 – 24OCT20 is no longer available. Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.



Eurowings to operate this route with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, 5 times weekly.



EW1284/LH5438 FRA1405 – 1705PHX 332 x46

EW1285/LH5439 PHX1850 – 1500+1FRA 332 x46