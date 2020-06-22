Air China in July 2020 intends to restore additional service to Hong Kong, based on schedule listing. Planned operation for July 2020 as follows.
Beijing Capital – Hong Kong eff 01JUL20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating
Dalian – Hong Kong eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
Tianjin – Hong Kong eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
Further modification to actual operation is expected in the next few days.
Air China July 2020 Hong Kong Preliminary operations as of 21JUN20
