Air China July 2020 Hong Kong Preliminary operations as of 21JUN20

Air China in July 2020 intends to restore additional service to Hong Kong, based on schedule listing. Planned operation for July 2020 as follows.



Beijing Capital – Hong Kong eff 01JUL20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating

Dalian – Hong Kong eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Tianjin – Hong Kong eff 08JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800



Further modification to actual operation is expected in the next few days.