Eastern Airways 22JUN – 28AUG20 operations as of 21JUN20

Eastern Airways starting today (22JUN20) gradually restores scheduled operation, initially operating at reduced frequencies. Planned operation between 22JUN20 and 28AUG20, based on 21JUN20 OAG schedules, as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Aberdeen – Humberside 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Cardiff – Anglesey eff 13JUL20 10 weekly Jetstream J41 (based on schedule listing, launch date subject to change)

Leeds/Bradford – Newquay eff 09JUL20 5 weekly Jetstream J41, new route

Southampton – Belfast City eff 22JUN20 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Southampton – Leeds/Bradford eff 29JUN20 4 weekly Jetstream J41 (5 weekly from 08JUL20)

Southampton – Manchester eff 22JUN20 4 weekly Jetstream J41 (5 weekly from 08JUL20)

Southampton – Newcastle eff 22JUN20 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Southampton – Teesside eff 06JUL20 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Teesside – Aberdeen eff 22JUN20 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Teesside – Alicante 17JUL20 – 11SEP20 2 weekly E170, new route

Teesside – Belfast City eff 22JUN20 5 weekly Jetstream J41

Teesside – Dublin eff 20JUL20 5 weekly Saab 2000 (based on schedule listing, launch date subject to change)

Teesside – London City eff 06JUL20 8 weekly Saab 2000

Teesside – Newquay eff 06JUL20 2 weekly Jetstream J41, new route