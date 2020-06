Philippine Airlines moves Cebu – Los Angeles to Dec 2020

Philippine Airlines recently filed additional changes to its planned Cebu – Los Angeles service resumption. Based on latest listing, first flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 01DEC20, instead of 01AUG20.



Boeing 777-300ER operates this route 3 times weekly. Additional changes to planned service resumption remains likely.



PR152 CEB2100 – 1930LAX 773 246

PR153 LAX2230 – 0500+2CEB 773 246