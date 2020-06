FlyOne S20 operations as of 21JUN20

Moldova’s FlyOne plans to resume scheduled operation from July 2020, announced by the airline. Upon service resumption, revised summer 2020 schedule sees the airline operates 9 routes, instead of 11.

Chisinau – Dublin eff 05JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly 21JUL20 – 13SEP20)

Chisinau – Frankfurt Hahn eff 13JUL20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Lisbon eff 11JUL20 1 weekly

Chisinau – Moscow Vnukovo eff 01JUL20 2 daily

Chisinau – Paris CDG eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Parma eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Chisinau – St. Petersburg eff 19JUL20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Tel Aviv eff 19JUL20 2 weekly

Chisinau – Verona eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Following routes will not be offered in summer season upon resumption:

Chisinau – London Southend

Chisinau – Venice