AirAsia July 2020 International operations as of 22JUN20

AirAsia in July 2020 plans to resume additional International routes, based on schedule listing in the OAG. Due to various travel restrictions, the actual service resumption date has been revised and reflected in the airline’s reservation system on its website.



Planned operation as of 22JUN20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City eff 16JUL20 3 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Singapore 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore eff 17JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai eff 17JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Da Nang eff 17JUL20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi eff 17JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta eff 08JUL20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Manila 07JUL20 / 21JUL20

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Padang eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Palembang eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh eff 16JUL20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Phuket 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Pontianak eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Semarang eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore 5 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirappalli eff 17JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon eff 13JUL20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Penang – Jakarta eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Penang – Medan Kualanamu eff 08JUL20 4 weekly

Penang – Singapore 2 daily