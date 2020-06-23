Air Mauritius schedules Rodrigues service in July/August 2020

Air Mauritius from July 2020 plans to resume service to Rodrigues, subject to travel restrictions and approval. This will be the airline’s sole route between 01JUL20 and 31AUG20, as the airline extended scheduled service suspension until 31AUG20 inclusive.



The airline currently schedules 3 weekly Mauritius – Rodrigues service, with ATR72 aircraft.



MK130 MRU1130 – 1300RRG AT7 135

MK131 RRG1400 – 1540MRU AT7 135