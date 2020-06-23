Ural Airlines in recent schedule update once again removed service launch on Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing route. Initially the airline planned to operate this route from 25OCT20, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The airline did not provide revised launch date for the moment.
U6761 ZIA1525 – 0355+1PKX 7M8 46
U6809 ZIA2125 – 0955+1PKX 7M8 37
U6762 PKX0455 – 0830ZIA 7M8 57
U6810 PKX1055 – 1430ZIA 7M8 14
Ural Airlines removes planned Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing service in W20
