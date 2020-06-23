British Airways plans Algeria mid-July 2020 service resumptions

British Airways in mid-July 2020 intends to resume service to Algeria, initially operating London Heathrow – Algiers service, instead of London Gatwick. Planned schedule from 13JUL20 to 30JUL20, on board Airbus A321neo, as follows.
BA2546 LHR0825 – 1125ALG 32Q 147
BA2547 ALG1215 – 1510LHR 32Q 4
BA2547 ALG1215 – 1505LHR 32Q 7
BA2547 ALG1230 – 1525LHR 32Q 1
Planned operation remains pending on travel restrictions.
