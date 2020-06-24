Starlux Airlines revises planned July 2020 operations

Starlux Airlines on Tuesday (23JUN20) provided new update to its interim schedule for the month of July 2020. Latest adjustment sees schedule reduction for Penang, compared to initial plan released earlier this month.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321neo
JX201 TPE0820 – 1005MFM 32Q 257
JX202 MFM1105 – 1300TPE 32Q 257
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 2 weekly A321neo (Increase from 1 weekly in June 2020; Previous plan: 1 daily)
JX721 TPE0800 – 1230PEN 32Q 24
JX722 PEN1330 – 1820TPE 32Q 24
