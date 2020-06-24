Qantas in last week’s schedule update filed changes to International operation for the remainder of Northern summer season. Planned International operation is set to resume on 20JUL20, however the airline will only operates Trans-Tasman flights to New Zealand.
Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly
Brisbane – Christchurch 7 weekly
Brisbane – Queenstown 3 weekly
Melbourne – Auckland 27 weekly
Melbourne – Christchurch 5 weekly
Melbourne – Queenstown 3 weekly
Melbourne – Wellington 7 weekly
Sydney – Auckland 34 weekly
Sydney – Christchurch 7 weekly
Sydney – Queenstown 14 weekly
Sydney – Wellington 14 weekly
The rest of International service is now cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive.
Qantas July - October 2020 International operations as of 23JUN20
