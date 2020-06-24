Qantas July - October 2020 International operations as of 23JUN20

Qantas in last week’s schedule update filed changes to International operation for the remainder of Northern summer season. Planned International operation is set to resume on 20JUL20, however the airline will only operates Trans-Tasman flights to New Zealand.



Brisbane – Auckland 14 weekly

Brisbane – Christchurch 7 weekly

Brisbane – Queenstown 3 weekly

Melbourne – Auckland 27 weekly

Melbourne – Christchurch 5 weekly

Melbourne – Queenstown 3 weekly

Melbourne – Wellington 7 weekly

Sydney – Auckland 34 weekly

Sydney – Christchurch 7 weekly

Sydney – Queenstown 14 weekly

Sydney – Wellington 14 weekly



The rest of International service is now cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive.