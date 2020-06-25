Singapore Airlines July 2020 passenger operations as of 24JUN20

Singapore Airlines has provided latest update to its planned scheduled passenger service for July 2020. As of 24JUN20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.
Singapore Airlines July 2020
Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Amsterdam 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Auckland 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Silk Air
Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800