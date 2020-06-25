Thai AirAsia X August 2020 preliminary operations as of 24JUN20

Thai AirAsia X has modified planned operation for August 2020, as the airline plans scheduled service resumption as early as 01AUG20. For August 2020, planned interim schedule as of 24JUN20 as follows.
Additional changes remain likely.
Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka eff 01AUG20 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 05AUG20 2 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
