Widerøe adds Bergen – London Southend service from late-Aug 2020

Widerøe yesterday (24JUN20) announced new route launch from Bergen, the Host City of Routes Europe 2021 (10 – 12MAY21). From 31AUG20, the airline will offer Bergen – London Southend service, on board its new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Planned operation for this twice weekly service as follows.



WF280 BGO0830 – 0920SEN 290 15

WF281 SEN0950 – 1250BGO 290 15



Based on the airline’s press release, the new route will open up new connection to/from key airports in Norway, via Bergen: Kristiansand, Stavanger, Florø, Sandane, Sogndal, Hovden, Molde and Ålesund.