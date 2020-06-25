El Al July 2020 Limited operation as of 24JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

El Al Israel Airlines has extended scheduled service suspension to 31JUL20, announced by the airline earlier this month. For the month of July 2020, the airline will operate flights to London and Paris, on limited-time basis. Planned schedule in July 2020 as follows.

Tel Aviv – London Heathrow – Paris CDG – Tel Aviv 2 weekly 787-9
LY229 TLV0900 – 1225LHR1500 – 1515CDG1830 – 2350TLV 789 47

Tel Aviv – Paris CDG 1 weekly
LY225 TLV0900 – 1250CDG 789 2
LY226 CDG1430 – 1950TLV 789 2

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.