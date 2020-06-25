El Al July 2020 Limited operation as of 24JUN20

El Al Israel Airlines has extended scheduled service suspension to 31JUL20, announced by the airline earlier this month. For the month of July 2020, the airline will operate flights to London and Paris, on limited-time basis. Planned schedule in July 2020 as follows.



Tel Aviv – London Heathrow – Paris CDG – Tel Aviv 2 weekly 787-9

LY229 TLV0900 – 1225LHR1500 – 1515CDG1830 – 2350TLV 789 47



Tel Aviv – Paris CDG 1 weekly

LY225 TLV0900 – 1250CDG 789 2

LY226 CDG1430 – 1950TLV 789 2