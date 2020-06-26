Bulgarian carrier Voyage Air from July 2020 plans to operate service to Germany, as the airline plans Boeing 737-500 aircraft on following routes.
Varna – Bremen 05JUL20 – 13SEP20 1 weekly
Varna – Erfurt 18JUL20 – 19SEP20 1 weekly
Varna – Muenster 15JUL20 – 16SEP20 1 weekly
Varna – Munich 09JUL20 – 17SEP20 1 weekly
Varna – Stuttgart 10JUL20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly
The airline’s web booking system is listing Graz as flight option, but not available for reservation.
Voyage Air 3Q20 Germany operations
