Australian carrier FlyPelican from July 2020 is launching new route from Canberra, where the airline plans Canberra – Ballina route. From 03JUL20, Jetstream J32 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
FP352 CBR0850 – 1110BNK J32 145
FP533 BNK1200 – 1420CBR J32 145
FlyPelican adds Canberra – Ballina service from July 2020
