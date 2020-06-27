Alliance Airlines adds Cairns – Maroochydore service from mid-July 2020

Australian carrier Alliance Airlines from mid-July 2020 is adding new service for Sunshine Coast, as the airline opened reservation for Cairns – Maroochydore route. From 17JUL20, Fokker 100 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

QQ2351 CNS1130 – 1325MCY 100 157
QQ2352 MCY1405 – 1625CNS 100 157

Service on 17JUL20 departs MCY at 1455.

