Australian carrier Alliance Airlines from mid-July 2020 is adding new service for Sunshine Coast, as the airline opened reservation for Cairns – Maroochydore route. From 17JUL20, Fokker 100 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
QQ2351 CNS1130 – 1325MCY 100 157
QQ2352 MCY1405 – 1625CNS 100 157
Service on 17JUL20 departs MCY at 1455.
Alliance Airlines adds Cairns – Maroochydore service from mid-July 2020
Posted
