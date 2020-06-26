Onur Air adds Istanbul – Trabzon service from late-July 2020

Turkish carrier Onur Air in late-July 2020 plans to offer additional domestic route. From 24JUL20, the airline will operate Istanbul – Trabzon route on daily basis, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Currently this route is available for booking until 31JUL20.
8Q080 IST1230 – 1430TZX 320 D
8Q081 TZX1530 – 1730IST 320 D
