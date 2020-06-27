Eurowings Sep 2020 Jersey inventory update as of 26JUN20

Eurowings in the last few weeks filed inventory changes to its planned new Stuttgart – Jersey service. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline has revised operation to 05SEP20 and 12SEP20 only, however it did not mention the fact that reservation is not available.



Previously planned A319 schedule as follows.



EW2796 STR1225 – 1325JER 319 6

EW2797 JER0850 – 1145STR 319 6



The airline also schedules Dusseldorf – Jersey service with A319, 2 flights on 05SEP20 and 1 flight on 12SEP20. Reservation is also not available.