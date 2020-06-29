Silver Airways July 2020 Caribbean operations as of 26JUN20

Silver Airways in July 2020 gradually resumes operations in the Caribbean, as the airline plans to restore additional routes. Planned interim schedule from 01JUL20 to 04AUG20 as follows.



San Juan – Anguilla eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

San Juan – Dominica eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

San Juan – St. Croix 4 weekly (5 weekly from 13JUL20)

San Juan – St. Kitts eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

San Juan – St. Maarten eff 04JUL20 1 weekly

San Juan – St. Thomas 4 weekly (5 weekly from 17JUL20)

San Juan – Santiago (Dominican Republic) eff 03JUL20 1 weekly

San Juan – Tortola 3 weekly (5 weekly from 02JUL20)



All service is operated by Seaborne Airlines’ Saab 340 aircraft.