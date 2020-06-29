Air Seychelles NS20 operations as of 26JUN20

Air Seychelles in recent weeks filed preliminary International service, which sees the airline intends to resume International scheduled flights as early as August 2020. Subject to various travel restrictions, preliminary operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season as of 26JUN20 as follows.



Mahe Island – Mauritius eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Mahe Island – Mumbai eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Mahe Island – Tel Aviv eff 03AUG20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 30AUG20; 3rd weekly in August subject to Government Approval)



The airline’s Mahe Island – Johannesburg service currently scheduled to resume on 25OCT20.