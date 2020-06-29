China Southern Airlines in July 2020 plans one-time A380 inbound charter from Russia, as the airline files one-way Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kunming flight. The A380 aircraft is scheduled to operate on 14JUL20, subject to change.
CZ3004 SVO1800 – 0700+1KMG 380 14JUL20
China Southern schedules one-time Moscow – Kunming A380 flight in July 2020
Posted
China Southern Airlines in July 2020 plans one-time A380 inbound charter from Russia, as the airline files one-way Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kunming flight. The A380 aircraft is scheduled to operate on 14JUL20, subject to change.