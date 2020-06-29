SriLankan Airlines July 2020 operations as of 26JUN20

SriLankan Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate interim schedule, offering 7 destinations on scheduled basis. Due to various travel restrictions, additional changes remain highly possible, and may impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.



Colombo – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 15JUL20)

Colombo – Male eff 15JUL20 3 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Melbourne – Sydney – Colombo 3 weekly A330-200/-300 (The airline temporary operates Sydney service from 28JUN20 to 01AUG20)

Colombo – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-200/-300

Colombo – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330-300