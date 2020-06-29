Cambodia Angkor Air 16JUN20 – 31JUL20 operations as of 26JUN20

Cambodia Angkor Air in July 2020 continues limited schedule service, including service resumption to Vietnam. The airline last week already resumed service to Macau.
Planned operation from 16JUN20 to 31JUL20 as follows. Note various traffic restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights and planned operation.
Phnom Penh – Guangzhou 1 weekly A320
Phnom Penh – Ho Chi Minh City eff 02JUL20 1 weekly ATR72
Phnom Penh – Macau eff 23JUN20 1 weekly A320
Phnom Penh – Manila 1 weekly A320
Phnom Penh – Siem Reap 1 weekly ATR72
Phnom Penh – Sihanoukville 2 weekly ATR72
