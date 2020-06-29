Air Antilles earlier this month resumed scheduled operation, initially serving Fort-de-France, St-Barthelemy and St-Martin (Grand Case). For the month of July 2020, additional routes will be added, with reduced frequency, based on the airline’s web booking system. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.
Fort-de-France – Bridgetown eff 06JUL20 3 weekly
Fort-de-France – St. Lucia eff 10JUL20 1 weekly
Pointe-a-Pitre – Dominica – St. Maarten – San Juan eff 16JUL20 3 weekly
Pointe-a-Pitre – Fort-de-France 6 daily
Pointe-a-Pitre – St-Barthelemy 3-5 daily
Pointe-a-Pitre – St-Martin Grand Case 2-3 daily
Pointe-a-Pitre – Santo Domingo eff 06JUL20 4 weekly
Air Antilles July 2020 operations as of 26JUN20
