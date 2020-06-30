Wizz Air in recent update discontinued Vilnius – London Southend service, previously scheduled 3 times weekly. This route is no longer part of the airline’s planned operation upon gradual service resumption. Previously planned schedule as follows.
W68065 VNO1945 – 2040SEN 320 246
W68066 SEN2105 – 0150+1VNO 320 246
The airline continues to operate London Luton – Vilnius daily service.
Wizz Air discontinues Vilnius – London Southend service in S20
