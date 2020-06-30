LOT Polish Airlines from late-July 2020 plans to add Budapest – Seoul Incheon route, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. From 20JUL20 to 31AUG20, this route will be served once weekly.
LO2001 BUD1630 – 1010+1ICN 789 1
LO2002 ICN0850 – 1435BUD 789 1
LOT Polish Airlines adds Budapest – Seoul service from late-July 2020
