British Airways later this month will resume service at London Gatwick, initially operating long-haul service to The Caribbean. Planned operation as follows.
London Gatwick – Bermuda eff 17JUL20 2 weekly 777
London Gatwick – Bridgetown eff 18JUL20 2 weekly 777
London Gatwick – Kingston eff 20JUL20 2 weekly 777
London Gatwick – St. Lucia eff 25JUL20 1 weekly 777
BA’s short-haul service to/from London Gatwick, including North Africa, will be operating until 07SEP20 inclusive, based on this week’s schedule update.
British Airways July/August 2020 London Gatwick operations as of 30JUN20
Posted
British Airways later this month will resume service at London Gatwick, initially operating long-haul service to The Caribbean. Planned operation as follows.