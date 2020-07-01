SpiceJet S20 International operations as of 01JUL20

SpiceJet has filed revised International operation, which sees the airline to resume International service as early as 16JUL20, subject to border restrictions. As of 01JUL20, initial operation for the remainder of summer 2020 season as follows.
Ahmedabad – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Ahmedabad – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Ahmedabad – Jeddah eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Ahmedabad – Muscat eff 16JUL20 5 weekly
Amritsar – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Chennai – Colombo eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Delhi – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 2 daily
Delhi – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Delhi – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Delhi – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Delhi – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Delhi – Kabul eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Jaipur – Dubai eff 16JUL20 5 weekly
Kochi – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Kolkata – Bangkok eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Kolkata – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily (2 daily from 01OCT20)
Kozhikode – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Kozhikode – Jeddah eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Madurai – Colombo eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Madurai – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Mangalore – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Mumbai – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Mumbai – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Mumbai – Dubai eff 16JUL20 2 daily
Mumbai – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Mumbai – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Mumbai – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 1 daily
Pune – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily
