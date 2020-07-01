SpiceJet S20 International operations as of 01JUL20

SpiceJet has filed revised International operation, which sees the airline to resume International service as early as 16JUL20, subject to border restrictions. As of 01JUL20, initial operation for the remainder of summer 2020 season as follows.



Ahmedabad – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Ahmedabad – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Ahmedabad – Jeddah eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Ahmedabad – Muscat eff 16JUL20 5 weekly

Amritsar – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Chennai – Colombo eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Delhi – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 2 daily

Delhi – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Delhi – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Delhi – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Delhi – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Delhi – Kabul eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Jaipur – Dubai eff 16JUL20 5 weekly

Kochi – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Kolkata – Bangkok eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Kolkata – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily (2 daily from 01OCT20)

Kozhikode – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Kozhikode – Jeddah eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Madurai – Colombo eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Madurai – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Mangalore – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Mumbai – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Mumbai – Dhaka eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Mumbai – Dubai eff 16JUL20 2 daily

Mumbai – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Mumbai – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Mumbai – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 1 daily

Pune – Dubai eff 16JUL20 1 daily