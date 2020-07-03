Kuwait Airways S20 South Asia / East Asia preliminary changes as of 02JUL20

EDIT as of 0845GMT: Initially Airlineroute reported Kuwait Airways closed reservation for all flights until 31DEC20 inclusive. This is no longer correct as the airline in the last 48-72 hours opened reservation for flights on/after 01AUG20.

Kuwait Airways in recent schedule update files changes to its planned operation, as the airline re-opened reservation for flights on/after 01AUG20. As of 02JUL20, following routes for South Asia and East Asia are not available for reservation, including winter 2020/21 season on/after 25OCT20.



Kuwait City – Colombo 7 weekly A330-200

Kuwait City – Dhaka 12 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Manila 1 daily 777-300ER