Alaska Airlines has revised planned service launch on Seattle – Monterey route, previously scheduled to commence on 18JUN20. The airline now plans to operate this daily flight from 01FEB21. Horizon Embraer E175 aircraft operates this route.
AS2283 SEA1110 – 1335MRY E75 D
AS2282 MRY1415 – 1640SEA E75 D
Alaska Airlines delays Seattle – Monterey launch to Feb 2021
Posted
Alaska Airlines has revised planned service launch on Seattle – Monterey route, previously scheduled to commence on 18JUN20. The airline now plans to operate this daily flight from 01FEB21. Horizon Embraer E175 aircraft operates this route.