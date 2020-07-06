Gulf Air resumes scheduled UAE passenger flights from 05JUL20

Gulf Air yesterday (05JUL20) resumed scheduled service to the United Arab Emirates, operating flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Planned operation for the month of July 2020 as follows.
Bahrain – Abu Dhabi eff 05JUL20 5 weekly A320 (1 daily from 12JUL20)
Bahrain – Dubai eff 05JUL20 6 weekly A320 (2 daily from 13JUL20)
