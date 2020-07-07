Air Arabia Abu Dhabi outlines initial schedule from mid-July 2020

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi yesterday (06JUL20) announced its initial operation from mid-July 2020, now available for reservation. First two destinations for the carrier will be Borg el Arab (Alexandria) and Sohag in Egypt. Operational schedule as follows.
Abu Dhabi – Borg el Arab eff 14JUL20 3 weekly A320
3L401 AUH1500 – 1655HBE 320 246
3L402 HBE1735 – 2325AUH 320 246
Abu Dhabi – Sohag eff 15JUL20 1 weekly A320
3L413 AUH1420 – 1600HMB 320 3
3L414 HMB1640 – 2210AUH 320 3
Both Borg el Arab and Sohag were not part of the airline’s initial network filing in late-December 2019, reported on Airlineroute citing OAG schedules as of week of 22DEC19. Initial schedules were later removed as of week of 29DEC19.
