Jonika Airlines adds Lviv – Athens service in late-June 2020

Ukrainian carrier Jonika Airlines in late-June 2020 added new route to Greece, where the airline inaugurated Lviv – Athens route on 21JUN20. This route is scheduled once weekly on Sundays, with Boeing 737-300 aircraft.
JO500 LWO1620 – 1840ATH 733 7
JO501 ATH1300 – 1520LWO 733 7
