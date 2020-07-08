American Airlines NW20 Inter-continental operations as of 05JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines during the weekend of 05JUL20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International service, during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned Inter-continental service (excluding Caribbean and Central America) listed below remains subject to change.

Charlotte – Frankfurt Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily
Charlotte – Munich eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 24OCT20 Service returns to 3 daily. All flights operated by 777-200ER instead of 787-8/-9
Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 26MAR21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces A757, 1 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily
Los Angeles – Auckland Seasonal service cancelled in NW20, to be resumed in NW21
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Planned service resumption from 26OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Los Angeles – Hong Kong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Los Angeles – Sydney Planned service resumption from 23OCT20 postponed to 26MAR21
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 787-9 operating
Miami – Brasilia Planned service resumption from 25OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Miami – Milan Malpensa Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)
Miami – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 25OCT20 Service returns to 1 daily level. 787-8 replaces 777-200ER until 13MAR21
New York JFK – Barcelona Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 23OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Madrid eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Philadelphia – Rome Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21
Seattle – Bangalore Planned new 1 daily service from 24OCT20 postponed to NW21

Previously reported changes:
Miami – Montevideo eff 18DEC20 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily. Service converts from year-round to Northern winter only
Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 07JAN21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily
Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow eff 25OCT20 777-300ER replaces -200ER for winter season, 1 daily