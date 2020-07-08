American Airlines NW20 Inter-continental operations as of 05JUL20

American Airlines during the weekend of 05JUL20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International service, during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned Inter-continental service (excluding Caribbean and Central America) listed below remains subject to change.



Charlotte – Frankfurt Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Charlotte – London Heathrow eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 2 daily

Charlotte – Munich eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 24OCT20 Service returns to 3 daily. All flights operated by 777-200ER instead of 787-8/-9

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 26MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces A757, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily

Los Angeles – Auckland Seasonal service cancelled in NW20, to be resumed in NW21

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Planned service resumption from 26OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Hong Kong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Sydney Planned service resumption from 23OCT20 postponed to 26MAR21

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 787-9 operating

Miami – Brasilia Planned service resumption from 25OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Miami – Milan Malpensa Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Miami – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 25OCT20 Service returns to 1 daily level. 787-8 replaces 777-200ER until 13MAR21

New York JFK – Barcelona Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Philadelphia – London Heathrow eff 23OCT20 777-200ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Madrid eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Paris CDG Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Rome Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 postponed to 27MAR21

Seattle – Bangalore Planned new 1 daily service from 24OCT20 postponed to NW21



Previously reported changes:

Miami – Montevideo eff 18DEC20 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily. Service converts from year-round to Northern winter only

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 07JAN21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow eff 25OCT20 777-300ER replaces -200ER for winter season, 1 daily