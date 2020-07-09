El Al closes reservation for July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

El Al Israel Airlines in the last few days closed reservations for its planned limited service, for the month of July 2020. The airline previously scheduled to operate following routes.

Tel Aviv – London Heathrow – Paris CDG – Tel Aviv 2 weekly 787-9
Tel Aviv – Los Angeles eff 10JUL20 1 weekly 787-9
Tel Aviv – Miami eff 10JUL20 1 weekly 787-9
Tel Aviv – New York JFK 3 weekly 787-9
Tel Aviv – Paris CDG 1 weekly 787-9

Including Sun d’Or, El Al’s scheduled service suspension is tentatively scheduled until 31JUL20.

